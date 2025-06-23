Corbin Carroll Injury: Will require stint on IL

Carroll is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after his MRI and CT results revealed a chip fracture in his left wrist, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

The club is still seeking additional medical opinions on Carroll's injury, so a timetable for his return isn't available at this time. Randal Grichuk and Tim Tawa should be in line for more opportunities in right field while Carroll is on the mend.