Corbin Carroll News: Activated from injured list

The Diamondbacks reinstated Carroll (wrist) from the injured list Saturday.

Carroll has been on the injured list with a chip fracture in his left wrist since June 24. After playing a rehab game in the Arizona Complex League and going 0-for-2 with two walks, he's been given the green light to return to the D-backs' lineup. He'll slide right back in as Arizona's primary right fielder, and Tim Tawa will head to Triple-A Reno in order to make room on the active roster.