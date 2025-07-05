Menu
Corbin Carroll News: Activated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 5, 2025

The Diamondbacks reinstated Carroll (wrist) from the injured list Saturday.

Carroll has been on the injured list with a chip fracture in his left wrist since June 24. After playing a rehab game in the Arizona Complex League and going 0-for-2 with two walks, he's been given the green light to return to the D-backs' lineup. He'll slide right back in as Arizona's primary right fielder, and Tim Tawa will head to Triple-A Reno in order to make room on the active roster.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
