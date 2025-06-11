Corbin Carroll News: Legs out two triples

Carroll went 2-for-5 with two triples, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over Seattle.

Carroll has been dealing with tight hamstring, but one would never surmise that watching him run around the bases Tuesday. He has a league-leading eight triples through 66 games and is zeroing in a third consecutive season of double-digit triples. Carroll ranks sixth in MLB in slugging (.581) and 10th in OPS (.921).