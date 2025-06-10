Corbin Carroll News: Playing through tight hamstring

Carroll has been dealing with a tight hamstring but was in the Diamondbacks' lineup Monday and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk in a 8-4 win over the Mariners in 11 innings, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

The hamstring issue offers an explanation as to why Carroll was out of the lineup for consecutive games over the weekend against the Reds, although he did appear as a pinch hitter in one of those contests. While Carroll appears set to continue playing through the hamstring issue, it's possible he will be less aggressive on the basepaths. Carroll was unsuccessful in his lone stolen base attempt in June and has just one steal over his last 19 games.