Corbin Carroll News: Reaches 20-homer mark

Carroll went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

Carroll has hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-21 (.286) with two homers and two triples in that span. The outfielder was bothered by a tight hamstring last weekend, but it hasn't appeared to affect his performance at the plate since he rejoined the lineup Sunday. He's now at 20 homers on the year, and he's added a .260/.338/.582 slash line with 44 RBI, 55 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, eight triples and 12 doubles over 68 contests.