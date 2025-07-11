Menu
Corbin Carroll News: Resting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Carroll is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels

Carroll started in six consecutive games after being activated from the injured list July 5, and he'll get the night off Friday for rest purposes. During that six-game stretch, Carroll went 5-for-26 (.192) with a home run and 11 strikeouts. Lourdes Gurriel, Alek Thomas and Randal Grichuk will fill the outfield from left to right.

