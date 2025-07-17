Corbin Martin News: Elects free agency

Martin cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Martin pitched 1.1 scoreless frames July 2 in his first major-league appearance since 2022, but he hasn't appeared in a game since then and will now look elsewhere for his next opportunity. The 29-year-old righty owns a 5.29 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 32.1 innings in Triple-A this year, so he's most likely to land with another organization on a minor-league pact.