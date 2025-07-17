Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Corbin Martin headshot

Corbin Martin News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Martin cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Martin pitched 1.1 scoreless frames July 2 in his first major-league appearance since 2022, but he hasn't appeared in a game since then and will now look elsewhere for his next opportunity. The 29-year-old righty owns a 5.29 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 32.1 innings in Triple-A this year, so he's most likely to land with another organization on a minor-league pact.

Corbin Martin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now