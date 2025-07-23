Corey Seager News: Drives in three runs

Seager went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Seager broke the game open in the seventh with a three-run homer off Hogan Harris to put the Rangers up 6-1. Seager now dons a 23-game on-base streak during which he's slashing .349/.462/.686 with seven homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs and a 16:21 BB:K. He's been a top 10 hitter in all of baseball in average, on-base, slugging and OPS over that span.