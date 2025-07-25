Coy James News: Gets record signing bonus

James agreed to a contract with the Nationals on Thursday that included a $2.5 million signing bonus, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

It's the largest bonus ever given to a player taken outside the first four rounds of the draft -- slot value for the 142nd overall pick was just $508.900 -- but it bought James out of a commitment to Ole Miss. The prep shortstop is a long way from the majors and could end up shifting down the defensive spectrum, but he has the potential to hit for both average and power once he matures.