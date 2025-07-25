Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Coy James headshot

Coy James News: Gets record signing bonus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

James agreed to a contract with the Nationals on Thursday that included a $2.5 million signing bonus, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

It's the largest bonus ever given to a player taken outside the first four rounds of the draft -- slot value for the 142nd overall pick was just $508.900 -- but it bought James out of a commitment to Ole Miss. The prep shortstop is a long way from the majors and could end up shifting down the defensive spectrum, but he has the potential to hit for both average and power once he matures.

Coy James
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now