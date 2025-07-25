Coy James News: Gets record signing bonus
James agreed to a contract with the Nationals on Thursday that included a $2.5 million signing bonus, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.
It's the largest bonus ever given to a player taken outside the first four rounds of the draft -- slot value for the 142nd overall pick was just $508.900 -- but it bought James out of a commitment to Ole Miss. The prep shortstop is a long way from the majors and could end up shifting down the defensive spectrum, but he has the potential to hit for both average and power once he matures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now