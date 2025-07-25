Cristian Javier Injury: Makes 49-pitch rehab start

Javier (elbow) struck out a batter and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in his rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Sugar Land.

Making the third start of his rehab assignment following stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Double-A Corpus Christi, Javier built up to 49 pitches in Thursday's outing. He'll likely need to push his pitch count up into the 75-to-90 range before the Astros are comfortable bringing him back from the 60-day injured list and inserting him into the big-league rotation, so Javier is expected to require at least two more starts in the minors. Javier compiled a 3.89 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over his seven starts with Houston in 2024 before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery last June.