Cristian Javier Injury: Ready for third rehab start

Javier will make the third start of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Javier made his first two rehab appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Double-A Corpus Christi. After tossing 1.1 innings in the FCL on July 12, Javier built up to three innings in his most recent outing for Corpus Christi last Friday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three. He'll likely push up his pitch count Thursday and will presumably need at least one or two minor-league starts after that before he makes his return from the 60-day injured list.