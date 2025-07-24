Cristian Javier Injury: Rehab transferred to Triple-A

Javier is joining Triple-A Sugar Land and starting Thursday night for his rehab assignment, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Javier started his rehab stint with the rookie-level Florida Complex League and then moved to Double-A Corpus Christi July 18. He made a single appearance at both levels in which he allowed a total of three earned runs with a 5:5 K:BB across 4.1 innings. He pitched a full three innings in his Double-A appearance and will look to expand upon that Thursday for Triple-A Sugar Land.