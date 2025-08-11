Houston optioned lefty Colton Gordon to clear room in the rotation as well as to open up a spot on the active roster for Javier, who is slated to make his first appearance for the big club since May 21, 2024. The right-hander is back to full health after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, but he endured a rocky five-start minor-league rehab assignment in which he posted a 5.14 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 15:15 K:BB in 14 innings. In his final rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land last Tuesday, Javier covered 3.2 frames and tossed 77 pitches, so expect the Astros to monitor the 28-year-old's workload carefully as he re-enters the big-league rotation.