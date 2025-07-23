Menu
Cristopher Sanchez News: Fans 12 in complete-game win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Sanchez (9-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits over nine innings in a 4-1 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out 12 without walking a batter.

The southpaw was brilliant once again, with only a fourth-inning solo shot by Rob Refsnyder putting a blemish on his line. The dozen strikeouts tied Sanchez's career high, a mark he set April 17 against the Giants, while the complete game was his first of the season and the third of his career. The 28-year-old is emerging as a dark-horse Cy Young candidate in the National League, churning out nine straight quality starts since the beginning of June with a 1.54 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 64:10 K:BB through 64.1 innings. Sanchez will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the White Sox.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
