It was an excellent performance overall from Sanchez, who matched a season high with 12 strikeouts and registered his fourth consecutive quality start. The All-Star southpaw has twirled at least six frames while permitting two runs or fewer in 12 of his last 14 starts since the beginning of June, and he boasts a 1.94 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 99:16 K:BB during that period of 97.1 frames. Sanchez's next appearance is slated for next week against the Mets, who have a weak .649 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of July.