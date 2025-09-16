Sanchez gave up three runs in the second inning and one more in the fourth. The Phillies' offense couldn't get anything going early on, as Shohei Ohtani threw five no-hit innings, but the Dodgers' bullpen was far less formidable. Sanchez has allowed a total of seven runs over his last 27 innings and is now at a 2.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 198:43 K:BB through 189.1 innings across 30 starts this season. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Marlins next week, which would be his last of the regular season if the Phillies continue to roll with a six-man rotation.