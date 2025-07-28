Sanchez's recent tear on the mound came to a halt, as Monday marked the first time in his last seven starts that he yielded greater than one run. The All-Star left-hander surrendered at least four runs for the first time since his April 6 start versus the Dodgers, but he did throw at least six frames in his 10th straight outing. Sanchez will bring a strong 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 139:33 K:BB over 130.2 innings into this weekend's scheduled start against the Tigers, who have a poor .621 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the start of July.