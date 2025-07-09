Dallas Keuchel News: Inks minor-league deal with Royals
The Royals signed Keuchel to a minor-league contract Wednesday.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, Keuchel held a workout for teams last week and touched 92 miles per hour with his fastball. He will be assigned to Triple-A Omaha and would make a prorated $2 million if called up by Kansas City. The 37-year-old Keuchel posted a 5.40 ERA in four starts for the Brewers last season before finishing the campaign pitching in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Chiba Lotte Marines.
