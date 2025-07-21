Dane Dunning News: Effective Atlanta debut

Dunning gave up one run on two hits and a walk over three innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out two.

The veteran righty was acquired from the Rangers to provide a beleaguered Atlanta bullpen with some length, and Dunning did exactly that in his debut for the team. With only two healthy, reliable starters in the rotation in Spencer Strider and Grant Holmes, who took the loss in a quality start Sunday, Dunning figures to see plenty of action over the final months of the season. Through 13.2 big-league innings this season over six relief appearances between Texas and Atlanta, the 30-year-old has a 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB.