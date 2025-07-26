Dane Myers News: Fills stat sheet in win

Myers went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Brewers.

Myers was a thorn in the Brewers' side all game, highlighted by a 428-foot homer that doubled the Marlins' lead in the sixth inning. It was a much needed effort for the 29-year-old, as he entered the contest mired in a 1-for-24 slump since the All-Star break. For the year, he's slashing .262/.309/.362 with five home runs, 25 RBI, 24 runs scored and 15 steals across 246 plate appearances.