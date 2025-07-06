Daniel Lynch Injury: Shelved with elbow issue
The Royals placed Lynch on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to left elbow nerve irritation.
The injury may have played a part in Lynch's recent struggles; the lefty reliever has allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and four walks in 7.2 innings over his last seven appearances. Kansas City recalled right-hander Jonathan Bowlan from Triple-A Omaha to replace Lynch in the bullpen.
