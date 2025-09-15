Coulombe has been sidelined since Aug. 26 while dealing with left shoulder fatigue, but he now appears to be on the cusp of a return to the major-league roster. The 35-year-old has made two appearances with Double-A Frisco while on a minor-league rehab assignment, tossing two scoreless innings. Coulombe owns a 2.52 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 39.1 innings in 51 appearances between the Twins and Rangers this season, but he's struggled to a 7.56 ERA over 8.1 frames with Texas since joining the team at the trade deadline.