Dansby Swanson News: Tallies two hits, stolen base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 8:20pm

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals. He also stole a base.

Chicago ran wild with seven stolen bases in the shutout win, and Swanson chipped in with his eighth of the season in 11 attempts. The shortstop swiped 19 bases last year, and he's been in double digits four times in his MLB career. Swanson also has 16 home runs this season, giving him well-rounded fantasy value from a premium position.

