Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho Injury: Needs 5-to-8 rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 18, 2025 at 9:48pm

Varsho (hamstring) will play in a rehab game with Low-A Dunedin on Friday and is expected to need 5-to-8 rehab games before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Friday's appearance will be Varsho's second minor-league rehab outing. He's expected to play 3-to-5 innings in the outfield during the contest. Varsho is likely to have his assignment transferred to Triple-A Buffalo sometime next week. If he sticks to the 5-to-8-game timeline, Varsho would likely be back before August.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now