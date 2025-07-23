Daulton Varsho Injury: On track to return next week

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Varsho (hamstring) will move his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Buffalo by Friday and is expected to remain there through the weekend, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

If things go well for Varsho with Buffalo, he should be back on the Blue Jays' active roster at some point during the series in Baltimore that begins Monday. Varsho has played in four rehab games so far, homering in each of his last two contests with Single-A Dunedin. He's been sidelined since early June with a strained left hamstring.