Dauri Moreta News: Activated and optioned

The Pirates activated Moreta (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Moreta has made 18 rehab appearances as he comes back from Tommy John surgery, allowing five runs with a 21:12 K:BB over 16.2 innings. The 29-year-old will continue to knock some rust off at Triple-A Indianapolis while he awaits another opportunity at the big-league level.