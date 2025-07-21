Menu
David Bednar News: Secures 14th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Bednar earned the save in Monday's 3-0 win over the Tigers, allowing one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bednar was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and needed just nine pitches to do so. The 30-year-old remains perfect in save opportunities this season and has now gone 20 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run. He owns a 2.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 46:9 K:BB to go along with 14 saves across 34 innings.

David Bednar
Pittsburgh Pirates
