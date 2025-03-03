David Buchanan News: Spring debut on tap

Buchanan (ankle) is scheduled to pitch in relief Monday in the Rangers' Cactus League game against the Royals, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Buchanan will be making his Cactus League debut, after he was delayed earlier in camp when he sprained his left ankle during one of the Rangers' first workouts of the spring. The 35-year-old right-hander worked primarily as a starter last season at the Triple-A level between stints in the Phillies and Reds organization, but a relief role likely represents his most realistic path to a spot on Texas' Opening Day roster. Buchanan is still viewed as a longshot to break camp with the big club and will most likely be ticketed for Triple-A Round Rock.