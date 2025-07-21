David Festa News: Trouble with long ball Monday

Festa (3-4) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Festa didn't give up many hits, but three of the four knocks he allowed went over the fence. He surrendered a two-run blast to Shohei Ohtani in the first inning before Will Smith added solo shots in the fourth and sixth frames. Festa has largely avoided homer trouble this year -- he's kept the ball in the yard in six of his 11 appearances, though he's given up multiple homers three times. Overall, he's run hot and cold, posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 53:19 K:BB across 53.1 innings. Festa and Zebby Matthews are likely to be in contention for one spot in the rotation once Bailey Ober (hip) returns, which could happen this week, leaving the Twins' pitching plans up in the air for their weekend home series versus the Nationals.