David Peterson News: Delivers quality start

Peterson did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss against Atlanta. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks over seven-plus innings while striking out three.

Peterson gave up one run through seven frames and came out for the eighth inning. He put two runners on base without recording an out and was charged with both after Marcell Ozuna's three-run double. Peterson has given up three or fewer runs in seven straight outings, turning in six quality starts during that stretch. His 2.23 ERA over that seven-start span has lowered his season mark to 2.60 across 86.2 frames. Peterson's next outing is lined up to be in Philadelphia this weekend.