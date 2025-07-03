David Peterson News: Rebounds for sixth win
Peterson (6-4) earned the win Thursday over the Brewers, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.
It was a strong bounce-back performance from Peterson, who'd given up 10 runs over 8.2 innings in his previous two starts. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 3.18 with a 1.27 WHIP and 87:37 K:BB over 17 starts (102 innings) this season. Peterson is currently lined up to face the Orioles on the road in his next outing.
