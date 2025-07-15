David Robertson News: Throwing for teams, could sign soon

Robertson is expected to hold throwing sessions in front of representatives from multiple teams within the next week, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Though he turned 40 in April and hasn't pitched in a game since last September, Robertson continues to garner plenty of interest from teams after he compiled a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 99:27 K:BB in 72 innings while collecting two saves and 35 holds in 68 appearances for the Rangers a season ago. Robertson declined a $7 million player option in November to become a free agent, and with clubs thus far failing to meet his asking price in free agency, the veteran right-hander has elected to wait for the right opportunity. According to Sammon, the Yankees and Mets are among the teams who have recently checked in with Robertson, and his market could grow bigger once other prominent relievers are dealt elsewhere leading up the July 31 trade deadline.