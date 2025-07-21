Davis Daniel News: Making another start

Daniel is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Giants in Atlanta, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Daniel will be making his second straight turn through the Atlanta rotation after he was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on July 13 to start the big club's final game before the All-Star break. Though he took a no-decision and was limited to just 73 pitches in Atlanta's 5-4 loss to St. Louis, Daniel performed well in the start, striking out five while yielding one earned run on two hits and three walks in four innings. Daniel should be operating with fewer restrictions with his pitch count Tuesday and could stake a more permanent claim to a rotation spot with a strong showing against the Giants.