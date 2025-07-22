Davis Daniel News: Roughed up by Giants on Tuesday

Daniel (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Giants, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out three.

The Giants hit Daniel hard in the second inning, plating four runs and getting six batters to reach base during the frame. The 28-year-old right-hander was still able to eat five innings for Atlanta's injury-plagued rotation, and he at least appears to be stretched out for a traditional starter's workload after throwing 92 pitches in third outing of the season Tuesday. Daniels owns a dicey 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB through his first 10 frames, and his next turn tentatively lines up for next week in Kansas City against the Royals.