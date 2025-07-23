Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Davis Daniel headshot

Davis Daniel News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 8:03am

Atlanta optioned Daniel to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

The transaction comes one day after Daniel was knocked around for five runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings in a loss to the Giants. Atlanta called up right-hander Hunter Stratton from Triple-A to provide a fresh arm in the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale with San Francisco, but it's not yet clear who will replace Daniel in the rotation.

Davis Daniel
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now