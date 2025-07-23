Davis Daniel News: Sent to Triple-A
Atlanta optioned Daniel to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
The transaction comes one day after Daniel was knocked around for five runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings in a loss to the Giants. Atlanta called up right-hander Hunter Stratton from Triple-A to provide a fresh arm in the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale with San Francisco, but it's not yet clear who will replace Daniel in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now