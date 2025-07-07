Davis Martin Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Monday that Martin (forearm) is likely to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment later this week, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

While Martin won't be ready to return from the 15-day injured list until after the All-Star break, he may need just one or two starts in the minors to build back up after he was initially shelved June 20 due to a right forearm strain. Before getting hurt, Martin had been pitching effectively for Chicago, covering at least six innings in six straight starts while submitting a 3.55 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.