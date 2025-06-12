Davis Martin News: Continues to provide length in loss

Martin (2-7) took the loss Thursday against the Astros after giving up four runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Martin continues to supply length for the White Sox, tossing at least six frames in his sixth start in a row. However, the long ball remains an issue for the 28-year-old right-hander, who has now served up at least one homer in four straight outings. Martin owns a quality 3.79 ERA and 1.21 WHIP but has just 53 punchouts through 80.2 innings, so his lack of strikeout potential will likely render him more of a deep-league streaming option versus the Cardinals his next time out.