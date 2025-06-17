Daz Cameron News: Back from paternity leave
The Brewers activated Cameron from the paternity list Monday.
Cameron was away for the final three games of the weekend series against the Cardinals but will be back for the start of the Brewers' series in Chicago versus the Cubs that begins Tuesday. The Brewers are scheduled to face all righties this week, so the right-handed-hitting Cameron might not see much playing time.
