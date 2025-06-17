Menu
Daz Cameron headshot

Daz Cameron News: Back from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

The Brewers activated Cameron from the paternity list Monday.

Cameron was away for the final three games of the weekend series against the Cardinals but will be back for the start of the Brewers' series in Chicago versus the Cubs that begins Tuesday. The Brewers are scheduled to face all righties this week, so the right-handed-hitting Cameron might not see much playing time.

Daz Cameron
Milwaukee Brewers
