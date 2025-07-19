Dean Kremer News: Effective again over seven frames

Kremer completed seven innings Saturday against Tampa Bay, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision.

Kremer cruised through six scoreless innings before the Rays plated a run against him in the seventh. The right-hander held a one-run lead upon his departure, but Baltimore's bullpen was unable to hold it. Despite having to settle for a no-decision, this was another promising outing by Kremer, who has completed exactly seven frames in three of his past four starts, giving up one or zero runs in each of those three outings. Kremer held a 4.99 ERA at the end of his start June 12 versus Detroit, but he's shown considerable improvement since then. Over his past six appearances, the veteran hurler is 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 33:9 K:BB across 36 frames.