Denzel Clarke Injury: Exits Sunday with hip discomfort

Clarke went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 loss to Cleveland before he was removed from the game in the bottom of the eighth inning due to right hip discomfort, Theo DeRosa of MLB.com reports.

Clarke suffered the injury in the top of the eighth, when he came up gimpy while rounding the bases on Nick Kurtz's run-scoring double. The Athletics haven't provided an official update on Clarke's status ahead of Monday's series opener in Texas, but if he requires a stint on the injured list, the team could bring back JJ Bleday or Colby Thomas back from Triple-A Las Vegas to serve as his primary replacement in center field. Though most of his highlights in the majors since his May 23 promotion have come on the defensive end, Clarke has picked up the pace at the plate of late, slashing .298/.340/.574 with six doubles, two triples and a home run over his past 14 games.