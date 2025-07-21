Denzel Clarke Injury: Heading to IL with adductor strain

Clarke will be placed on the 10-day injured list after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right adductor strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics will wait until prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers before officially placing Clarke on the IL. It's likely that either JJ Bleday or Colby Thomas will take Clarke's spot on the roster. While there is no timetable for Clarke's return, it will likely be longer than a minimum stay on the IL, given the nature of the injury.