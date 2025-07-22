Menu
Denzel Clarke Injury: Officially lands on 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 2:32pm

The Athletics placed Clarke on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a Grade 2 right adductor strain.

Clarke suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Guardians. There's no word yet on how long Clarke might be sidelined, but given the nature of the injury, it would be a surprise if it's a minimum absence. Lawrence Butler slid over to center field to cover for Clarke on Monday in Texas and could continue to play the position while the latter is sidelined.

Denzel Clarke
Sacramento Athletics
