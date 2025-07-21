Devin Saltiban News: Healthy to begin second half

Saltiban (undisclosed) has gone 1-for-8 with a double, one RBI and one run in two games for High-A Jersey Shore since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Saltiban's pair of appearances over the weekend marked his first with Jersey Shore since May 6. The 20-year-old infielder has likely been healthy for quite some time, as he completed a 10-game rehab assignment between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Clearwater before rejoining Jersey Shore coming out of the All-Star break.