Diego Cartaya News: Cut loose by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 11:38am

The Twins released Cartaya on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Cartaya was acquired from the Dodgers via trade over the offseason but looked completed lost at Triple-A St. Paul, going 5-for-59 with 40 strikeouts before he was placed on the development list July 1 and ultimately cut loose. The former top prospect is still just 23 years old, but his future in baseball looks murky.

