Dietrich Enns headshot

Dietrich Enns News: Continues to pitch well in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Enns tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Pirates. He allowed three hits and struck out three.

Enns has now made three appearances out of Detroit's bullpen, and he's yet to allow any runs across seven innings of work. The lefty didn't fare as well in two starts for the Tigers, but he could be settling in as an effective long reliever. While the improved performance is promising, Enns is in a fairly low-leverage role with limited fantasy upside at the moment, though he could take on a larger role if he continues to pitch well.

Dietrich Enns
Detroit Tigers
