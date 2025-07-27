Dillon Dingler News: Tallies two hits in win
Dingler went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Blue Jays.
After getting a breather Saturday, Dingler returned for Sunday's series finale and tallied his third multi-hit performance over his last six games. The Detroit catcher slashed just .167/.195/.310 in 27 regular-season games last year, but he's been much improved in 2025, compiling a .272/.314/.419 line through 79 contests. Dingler's strong play has allowed him to seize the starting role behind the plate, with Jake Rogers serving as the clear backup for the Tigers.
