DJ LeMahieu News: Officially released by Yankees

The Yankees released LeMahieu on Thursday.

LeMahieu was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday and is now officially a free agent after being released. New York is on the hook for the approximately $22 million remaining on his contract. LeMahieu should be able to find another opportunity elsewhere, but at 36 years old and with declining skills both on offense and defense, there's no guarantee he'll be able to get a job as a big-league regular.