DJ LeMahieu News: Reaches four times in rout

LeMahieu went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored during Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Royals.

LeMahieu has been off to a great start in June, and Tuesday's contest added to his heater. The infielder notched his third multi-hit performance of the month and his third outing drawing multiple walks. LeMahieu is 11-for-24 (.458) with five runs scored, six RBI and a 4:4 K:BB in June.