DJ LeMahieu News: Time in New York ending

The Yankees announced Wednesday that they have designated LeMahieu for assignment, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

After the Yankees electing to move Jazz Chisholm from third base to second base earlier this week, LeMahieu lost hold of his everyday role at the keystone. Though LeMahieu has prior experience at both corner-infield spots, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that it's a challenge for the 36-year-old hold up to the physical demands of the third base position. Given LeMahieu's defensive limitations at this stage of his career, the Yankees didn't view him as a viable utility infielder, so the team will eat the approximately $22 million remaining on his contract once he passes through waivers. LeMahieu will have the ability to elect free agency after the waiver process concludes, but given his advancing age, lack of defensive flexibility and declining production at the plate -- he posted a .266/.338/.336 slash line with two home runs in 142 plate appearances for the Yankees -- he may not have a long list of suitors on the open market.