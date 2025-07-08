DJ LeMahieu News: Viewed as bench bat

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that there are no plans to play LeMahieu at third base and he views the veteran infielder as a bench bat, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Jazz Chisholm is being moved from third base back to second base, but it will not be LeMahieu taking over at the hot corner, as Boone said it's a challenge for the veteran infielder physically to play third base. Oswald Cabrera is starting at third base Tuesday versus the Mariners and looks like the favorite to see the bulk of the starts there for the time being.